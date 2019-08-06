Article 370 scrapped in J&K: India now independent in true sense, says Sena

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:18 IST

The Shiv Sena on Monday welcomed the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 and said the move has made the country independent in a “true sense”. The Sena, a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been in favour of stripping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the decision fulfilled Bal Thackeray’s dream to see Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.

“I am happy that the dream of Balasaheb and Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been fulfilled today,” Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai. The 59-year-old Sena chief also asked the opposition parties to “leave aside politics” and “support the sovereignty of India”.

Following the tabling of the Bill to abrogate Article 370, the Sena and BJP leaders celebrated with the workers in Mumbai.

Celebrations broke out at Sena Bhavan in Dadar, as party workers danced to the beats of dhols (drums). The Sena chief also distributed sweets among journalists at his residence, Matoshree, in Bandra.

BJP leaders Atul Shah and Raj Purohit, too, distributed sweets to celebrate the decision. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, along with state higher education minister Vinod Tawde, shouted slogans hailing the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Thackeray’s son and Sena leader Aaditya called the decision “historic”.

In a series of tweets, Aaditya said, “Historic day for India. 370 scrapped and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India. The path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens, and not anti-national separatists has been paved...This is a moment of pride as the NDA. Big congratulations to @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji, Parliament & the citizens of India. This is exactly why we supported the NDA in Lok Sabha 2019 led by Modiji. Decision for India and the State of J&K.” Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauded Shah and Prime Minister Modi for taking a “tough” decision. Raut, in his speech in the Rajya Sabha, attacked the Opposition and said that those who have opposed the decision are the ones who have exploited the people of J&K.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray tweeted: “After a long time, the Central Govt makes an exceptional decision.”

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 00:01 IST