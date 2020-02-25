e-paper
Behbal Kalan incident: Capt meets victims’ families, assures speedy probe

In response to concerns expressed by the families, the chief minister assured them that the probe by the STF would be completed in a time-bound manner. He also agreed to visit Behbal Kalan soon, according to an official release.

HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday promised speedy investigation into the Behbal Kalan case to take it to its logical conclusion and punish those found guilty.

Amarinder, who met families of the victims of the Behbal Kalan incident, reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure justice for them. “The Special Investigation Team (SIT), entrusted with the probe after it was withdrawn from CBI, will get to the bottom of the case. All the culprits involved in the heinous crime of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib will be brought to book and those responsible for the deaths of innocent people duly punished,” he told them.

In response to concerns expressed by the families, the chief minister assured them that the probe by the STF would be completed in a time-bound manner. He also agreed to visit Behbal Kalan soon, according to an official release.

The family members, including Sadhu Singh, father of late Gurjit Singh of Sarawan village, and Sukhraj Singh, son of late Krishan Bhagwan Singh, demanded early completion of various development works in Behbal Kalan. The CM promised to get all these pending development issues addressed on priority. Cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Vijay Inder Singla, as well as MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and Parminder Singh Pinky, were present.

