24-year-old man bludgeoned to death in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta

A 24-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone on the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday in a field near Gollahalli Gutte under the jurisdiction of Bannerghatta police station, police said. (PTI file photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Tilak, they said.

According to police, unidentified miscreants allegedly crushed Tilak to death using a hollow block stone.

The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Bannerghatta police visited the spot and began an investigation.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene and collected evidence, said officials.

Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused involved in the murder.