24-year-old man bludgeoned to death in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta

A 24-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone on the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Tilak, they said.
The incident occurred on Sunday in a field near Gollahalli Gutte under the jurisdiction of Bannerghatta police station, police said.
According to police, unidentified miscreants allegedly crushed Tilak to death using a hollow block stone.
The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
Bannerghatta police visited the spot and began an investigation.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene and collected evidence, said officials.
Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused involved in the murder.