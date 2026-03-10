Edit Profile
    24-year-old man bludgeoned to death in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta

    Police are investigating the incident that occurred in a field, with forensic teams collecting evidence to track down the assailants.

    Updated on: Mar 10, 2026 2:10 PM IST
    PTI
    A 24-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone on the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday.

    The incident occurred on Sunday in a field near Gollahalli Gutte under the jurisdiction of Bannerghatta police station, police said. (PTI file photo for representation)
    The incident occurred on Sunday in a field near Gollahalli Gutte under the jurisdiction of Bannerghatta police station, police said.

    The deceased has been identified as Tilak, they said.

    The incident occurred on Sunday in a field near Gollahalli Gutte under the jurisdiction of Bannerghatta police station, police said.

    According to police, unidentified miscreants allegedly crushed Tilak to death using a hollow block stone.

    The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

    Bannerghatta police visited the spot and began an investigation.

    A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene and collected evidence, said officials.

    Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused involved in the murder.

