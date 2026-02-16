2-year-old killed after car hits two-wheeler, runs over him in East Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A two-year-old boy was killed after a car rammed into the two-wheeler he was travelling on and ran over him on Old Madras Road near Kashappa Circle in east Bengaluru on Sunday evening, prompting residents to protest the next day against damaged roads and delayed repair work, which they blamed for the fatal accident. The child was travelling with his relatives on a two-wheeler to a Shiva temple in Margondanahalli ahead of Shivaratri when they met with the accident (Representative photo)

Police said the 35-year-old driver has been detained. “The two-wheeler had stopped in traffic congestion when it was hit from behind by a car driven by Krishna Mohan Menon (35) around 5.30 pm near Halehalli,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Traffic) Sahil Bagla said.

The child was travelling with his relatives on a two-wheeler to a Shiva temple in Margondanahalli ahead of Shivaratri when they met with the accident.

Bagla said that due to the impact, the child fell onto the road and was run over by the car. “The driver has been detained, and further investigation is underway,” he added.

Family members took the boy to a private hospital in Bhattarahalli, but he was declared dead on arrival by doctors, police said.

A case was registered at the KR Puram traffic police station, and the driver was taken into custody.

The child’s death triggered protests on Monday, when residents gathered at the accident site, blocked traffic, and demanded accountability from civic authorities.

“The Kithaganur–Margondanahalli main road is in a completely damaged state. Road repair works have been moving at a snail’s pace for over six months. At least five people have lost their lives in accidents here so far. Who is responsible for these deaths?” a protester said.

Police said the investigation would examine all the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The incident comes days after two girls — aged 2 and 4—were killed after a private school bus allegedly hit a two-wheeler and ran over them near the police quarters in Thanisandra on February 11.