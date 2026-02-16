3-year-old drowns in pool during mother’s maternity photoshoot near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A three-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pool of water while his pregnant mother was posing for her second maternity photoshoot on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, police said. He was taken to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said (Representative photo)

The child was accompanying his mother, Swati, to Giddenahalli village near Nelamangala, where she had gone for a photoshoot ahead of the birth of her second child.

“The incident occurred on Sunday while the mother was attending a maternity photoshoot. The child was playing near the location and accidentally fell into a small water pool,” inspector M. K. Muralidhar of the Madanayakanahalli police station said.

The family lives in JP Nagar in Bengaluru.

Family members and others present started searching for him when they realised he was missing and eventually found him in the pool.

He was taken to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. The body was later sent to Nelamangala Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Police said the child’s father, Charan Raj, was abroad for work and returned after being informed about the accident. “The child’s father, who was abroad for work, returned on Sunday after being informed. The postmortem was conducted at Nelamangala Government Hospital, and the body has been handed over to the family members. We have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation,” the officer said.