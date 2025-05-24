3 infants test positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka; all stable, say officials

Three babies have tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka in recent days, including a nine-month-old boy from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district, Times of India reported. With 35 active Covid-19 cases reported across Karnataka, the state government has urged citizens to proactively follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

While the spike in paediatric infections has raised concern, health officials have assured that all three children are in stable condition and have shown signs of quick recovery.

The Hoskote infant was initially admitted to a private medical college hospital and later referred to Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru, where a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on May 22 confirmed the infection. Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said the baby is currently stable and under medical supervision.

In addition to the Hoskote case, two other babies tested positive at a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to TOI reoport, neither of them required intensive care.

Following a review meeting with health experts, Gupta told The Times of India that the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases during May is likely seasonal and not a cause for serious concern.

“All the babies were fine. Experts' initial impression is that while the older population has developed immunity due to prior exposure, infants may remain more vulnerable, which is why we are seeing a few paediatric cases,” he said.

Gupta added that recoveries have been swift and that the overall Covid situation in the state remains under control.

Covid advisory

With 35 active Covid-19 cases reported across Karnataka so far this year — 32 of them in Bengaluru alone, the state government has urged citizens to proactively follow Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB), even as it maintained that the situation remains under control.

In an official advisory issued on Friday, the Health Department noted a gradual rise in infections over the past 20 days, prompting authorities to call for preventive measures, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and people with co-morbidities.

Officials reiterated that while the spike is being closely monitored, there is no immediate cause for concern. However, they stressed the importance of masking up in crowded places, maintaining hand hygiene, and seeking timely testing for symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) to prevent further spread.

