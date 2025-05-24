Gold smuggling case plot to sideline Home Minister Parameshwara, claims Kumaraswamy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has stirred a political storm by alleging that Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara is being deliberately implicated in the high-profile gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. According to Kumaraswamy, the move is part of an internal power tussle within the ruling Congress party,(HT photo)

According to Kumaraswamy, the move is part of an internal power tussle within the ruling Congress party, aimed at derailing Parameshwara’s leadership ambitions, news agency PTI reported.

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, Kumaraswamy claimed that Parameshwara’s recent outreach, including plans for a Dalit convention and meetings with senior Congress leaders in Delhi—may have unsettled sections within the party. “This is a clear attempt to tarnish Parameshwara’s image and block his ascent within the Congress,” he alleged.

Referring to earlier remarks made by state Minister K N Rajanna in the assembly, about surveillance and manipulation by a powerful political figure, Kumaraswamy said those comments now appear significant in light of current events.

He questioned how the Congress leadership came to know about the alleged smuggling attempt involving Ranya Rao, and whether the Intelligence Department, which reports directly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was truly in the dark.

Kumaraswamy also implied that a senior Congress leader, possibly eyeing the Chief Minister’s post, could be orchestrating the controversy behind the scenes. He further accused the Congress of diverting attention by blaming the Centre instead of addressing internal fissures.

Responding sharply to the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed Kumaraswamy’s claims, saying, “Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance.” Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura, Shivakumar defended his party and dismissed any suggestion of internal sabotage.

Case background

The controversy comes in the wake of the arrest of actress Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior police officer, at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3. Acting on a tip-off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 14.2 kg of gold bars worth over ₹12.56 crore from her baggage after she landed from Dubai.

