    36 passengers escape as private sleeper bus catches fire in Shivamogga; six injured

    In a dramatic late-night incident in Shivamogga, 36 passengers escaped a blazing private sleeper bus, although six were injured. 

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:22 PM IST
    PTIPosted by Yamini C S
    Thirty-six passengers had a narrow escape, with six sustaining injuries, after a private sleeper bus caught fire in this district, police said on Wednesday.

    The fire erupted after smoke was spotted in the driver’s cabin, leading to a crash. (HT Photo/Representative photo)
    The fire erupted after smoke was spotted in the driver's cabin, leading to a crash. (HT Photo/Representative photo)

    The incident occurred late Tuesday night at Arasalu-Suduru in Hosanagar taluk. The bus was en route to Bengaluru via Shivamogga from Hosanagar, police added.

    According to authorities, smoke was first noticed in the driver’s cabin. The driver allegedly panicked and lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a tree on the roadside.

    When the fire broke out, passengers managed to escape through the emergency exit.

    "All passengers are safe. Six, including the driver, sustained injuries—some minor, others severe. They are receiving treatment," a senior police officer said.

    Locals and passing motorists rushed to assist the passengers.

    The bus was completely gutted in the fire.

    Officials from Ripponpet police station visited the scene and registered a case in connection with the accident.

    Police said further investigation is underway, and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has been directed to provide a detailed report on the cause of the incident.

    This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
