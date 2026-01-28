Bengaluru CEO shares inspiring interaction with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
The Bengaluru CEO, in a tweet, recalled his conversation with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla.
A Bengaluru-based CEO recently took to social media to share about his meeting with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. The second Indian astronaut to travel to space. The founder recalled that during their interaction, the astronaut expressed his immense excitement about the private space sector in India.
“It was such a pleasure to meet and interact with Group Capt Shubhanshu Shukla,” wrote entrepreneur Awais Ahmed.
“India’s most recent astronaut (and only its second ever) who went up to the ISS last year. Was very glad to listen to his excitement about the private space sector and how it should grow leaps and bounds and his passion for disseminating STEM education far and wide in the country,” the CEO continued.
He added, “Cannot wait to see him and other Indian astronauts launch soon on our own rockets under Gaganyaan and eventually on Indian private rockets too!” He concluded his post with a picture of Shubhanshu Shukla.
Ahmed is CEO and founder at Pixxel, a company that builds hyperspectral satellites to provide affordable access to valuable satellite imagery.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is an Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilot and ISRO astronaut who recently made history as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). In June 2025, Shukla served as the mission pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). This landmark mission made him only the second Indian to travel to space, ending a 41-year gap since Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight in 1984.
Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, he was commissioned into the IAF fighter wing in June 2006. He was recently conferred with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration. President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards for 70 armed forces personnel on the eve of Republic Day.
