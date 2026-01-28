Bengaluru CEO shares inspiring interaction with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

A Bengaluru-based CEO recently took to social media to share about his meeting with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. The second Indian astronaut to travel to space. The founder recalled that during their interaction, the astronaut expressed his immense excitement about the private space sector in India. A Bengaluru CEO shared this picture with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. (X/@awaisahmedna)

“It was such a pleasure to meet and interact with Group Capt Shubhanshu Shukla,” wrote entrepreneur Awais Ahmed.

Also Read: From shy Lucknow boy to first Indian astronaut on ISS - the trailblazing flight of Shubhanshu Shukla “India’s most recent astronaut (and only its second ever) who went up to the ISS last year. Was very glad to listen to his excitement about the private space sector and how it should grow leaps and bounds and his passion for disseminating STEM education far and wide in the country,” the CEO continued.

He added, “Cannot wait to see him and other Indian astronauts launch soon on our own rockets under Gaganyaan and eventually on Indian private rockets too!” He concluded his post with a picture of Shubhanshu Shukla.

Ahmed is CEO and founder at Pixxel, a company that builds hyperspectral satellites to provide affordable access to valuable satellite imagery.