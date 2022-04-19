89 held for Hubbali violence, Bommai assures strict action
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned of strict action against those guilty in connection with the violence in Hubbali over an alleged objectionable social media post, as police arrested 89 people in the case.
“Arrests have been made and an investigation is on. All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law,” Bommai told reporters here.
Trouble began in old Hubbali district, 400kms away from Bengaluru, when an alleged objectionable post offending religious sentiments surfaced on social media late on Saturday night. The post allegedly showed a digitally altered image of a saffron flag flying over a masjid, Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said.
Subsequently, the person who made the post – later identified as Abhishek Hiremath, a resident of Huballi town –was arrested after a case was registered on the basis of a complaint by local residents at the Udupi town police station.
However, not satisfied with the action, a few people gathered around the police station. They were persuaded and later dispersed from the spot, Ram said.
Later around midnight, a large number of people gathered around the police station and summoned police officials to apprise about the action taken so far. The mob, however, refused to listen to them and went on a rampage, damaging police vehicles, Ram said. They also resorted to stone pelting, he added.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra also said a mob surrounded the police station and attacked the cops in the early hours of Sunday. A police inspector was believed to have suffered critical injuries. At least 10 people were admitted to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said they had to use mild force and tear gas to disperse the mob. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders till April 20.
Most of the arrests were made on Monday based on CCTV footage from establishments near Old Town police station. More arrests are likely over the next few days as police have received more information about those involved in the violence, senior police officers stationed in Hubballi said.
The man who allegedly made the post was remanded to police custody till April 30.
On Monday, additional director general of police (law and order) Pratap Reddy, who has been appointed by the government to monitor the investigation, visited Hubballito take stock of the situation. The situation in the district is under control, Ram told reporters.
Hiremath’s lawyer, Sanju Badaskar said police produced Hiremath before the Fourth Judicial Magistrate First Class and an additional session’s judge from where he was sent to the Hubballi sub-jail.
“The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Vakeelara Vedike presented the case in favour of Abhishek Hiremath. Tomorrow, the government is going to plead in the court and we will argue on behalf of Hiremath,” Badaskar said.
A petition will also be filed before the court to grant Hiremath permission to appear for the Pre-University Examination, he added.
Meanwhile, Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shobha Karandlaje urged the government to charge those involved in the violence under strict laws, including anti-terrorism charges.
“Culprits have attacked police stations, hospitals and vehicles citing posting of old videos on social media. The state government should slap the goonda act and terrorism act against them,” Karandlaje said.
Those involved in the violence should have persuaded police to take action instead of resorting to violence, Karandlaje said.
“The incident in Hubballi was trivial. The culprits could have urged the police to arrest the person who posted the video on social media. The state government is ready for that. But the government will not tolerate any act that challenges the system,” she said.
Leader of opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the government should ensure that “innocent people” are not arrested in the case.
“I did not get complete details of the Hubballi incident. I will contact the senior police officers of Hubballi and gather all details. Whoever has done the atrocities have to be dealt with as per law. However, innocent people should not be arrested without any evidence,” he said.
-
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
-
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
-
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
-
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
-
Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
