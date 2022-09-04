AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls
AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls
The Aam Aadmi Party sees huge potential for growth and has embarked on setting foot in Karnataka by making inroads in the state's political map. On the electoral front, the party's immediate aim is to do well in the polls to the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expected later this year, says its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao.
AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, he told PTI. At the state-level, the party has started a programme -- 'Gram Sampark Abhiyaan' -- by which it is trying to expand the network of the organisation from the grassroots. The party has also put in place 10 frontal organisations, including wings of women, youth, OBC, SC/ST, traders, farmers and professionals, said Rao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissioner. "We are on a membership drive, enrolling as many people as possible showing the good work that we have done in Delhi (under AAP government)," he said. "We see a huge growth potential in Karnataka".
Chief Whip of the Delhi government and party election in-charge of Karnataka Dilip Pandey is visiting Bengaluru this week. Pandey is slated to inaugurate AAP's media centre at the party's Karnataka head office here on Tuesday. Rao acknowledged that AAP faced challenges on the growth front in the face of strong presence of other parties. "We have a huge challenge because both the BJP and Congress are strong, and JD(S) is also a force to reckon with," he said. "Our biggest challenge is going to be investment in visibility and that's going to be a huge expenditure". But the retired IPS officer hastened to add: "We will definitely make an impact.
All the three parties have woken up and taken note of us". Rao made it clear the party does not want to bring in people from other parties who have lost elections, and politicians with bad reputation. "We don't mind losing elections in a place but we want to put up a good candidate. We are a new party and we have got to go a long way. As long as we are in the right direction, even if we are going slowly, it's fine," he said.
-
Goa police to interrogate alleged serial killer in Madhya Pradesh
The 19-year-old alleged serial killer, Shivprasad Dhurve, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar for murdering four watchmen and injuring another, will be interrogated by the Goa police as the pattern of the murders matched with some incidents in the coastal state, said an investigating officer. Dhurve told police that he wanted to get popular to earn money. “He saw some videos to get popular and earn money by terrorising people,” said the SP.
-
Your space: Punekars celebrate Ganeshotsav grandly, with Covid safety
Readers share their experience of celebrating Ganeshotsav after two years without Covid restrictions. Sangeetha Baheti Just another way of coning tax paying citizens Ganeshotsav is a perfect example of how politicians exploit the sentiments of tax paying citizens for their benefit. Maithily Manekwad A positive outlook This year, Ganeshotsav is full of positive energy. We should all celebrate the festival with safety precautions and maintain a covid appropriate behaviour.
-
Duo steals a Ganesha idol in Bengaluru, but fate had something else in store
Two men who were on a mission to steal a Ganesh idol in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet met with an accident, but still managed to cause some damage to the deity before fleeing the spot. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the city was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The duo had left the damaged idol on the road and fled the spot after crashing on the road.
-
Indore to soon start working 24X7 to facilitate IT, BPO sectors and start-ups
The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh is all set to open round-the-clock working activities in areas around the Bus Rapid Transit System corridors to attract investment especially in the Information Technology sector, an official said. Local administration held a meeting with police officials, business establishments and elected representatives on Saturday in Indore to discuss the roadmap for opening of such activities in certain areas of the state's biggest city.
-
CBI raids houses of TMC legislator, municipality chairman in chit fund scam
The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the houses of a Trinamool Congress legislator and a civic body chairman in connection with its probe into a chit fund scam in West Bengal on Sunday, officials said. CBI officials said that raids were conducted at the houses of chairman of Kanchrapara municipality, TMC MLA of Bijpur in North 24 Parganas and Kamal Adhikary, Subodh Adhikary. Subodh and Kamal are brothers. The case dates back to 2014.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics