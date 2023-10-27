Amid power crisis, Bengaluru set to see scheduled disruptions this weekend; Plan accordingly

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power outages this weekend and till the end of the month amid an ongoing power crisis in the state. Severe drought in several districts led to a sharp fall in electricity production, owing to power shutdowns in many areas. Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 4 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier.(AP)

Power supply companies including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several maintenance projects as well, resulting in scheduled disruptions.

These works consist of renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, ring main unit maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, tightening of jumps, replacement of deteriorated poles, underground cable damage rectification, straightening of slanted poles, among many others.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 4 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts:

October 27, Friday: Chandra Layout 80 Ft Road, Palike Soudha, Jyothi Nagar, Income Tax Layout, Chandra Layout 1st And 2nd Stage, Basaweshwara Layout.

October 29, Sunday: Gubbanna Estate, 6th Block, Rajajinagar, Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Industrial area and its surrounding areas.

October 30, Monday to October 31, Tuesday: Bcc Layout, Bcc Layout Bus Stop Back Side, Mico Layout, Vinayaka Hospital Back Side Chandra Layout, Good Will Apartment, Binny Layout, Attiguppe.

October 27, Friday till October 30, Monday: Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, LH Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

