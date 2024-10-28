Ayodhya airport on high alert after bomb threat to Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight

On Sunday, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was placed on high alert due to a bomb threat involving a flight from Bengaluru. The Akasa Airlines flight, which had 173 passengers on board, landed safely while emergency safety protocols were enacted, news agency ANI reported. This comes amid a recent spike in hoax calls and emails threatening bomb blasts on a range of flight routes, across airlines. Bomb threat to Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight: Upon arrival of the flight, airport authorities conducted a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft and its passengers. (PTI)

ALSO READ | ED raids underway at multiple places in Karnataka in MUDA ‘scam’ involving CM Siddaramaiah

Upon arrival of the Akasa Air flight, airport authorities conducted a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft and its passengers. Although the situation raised concerns, it was managed effectively, with passengers remaining safe and cooperative during the checks, the agency reported.

Airport Director Vinod Kumar confirmed that all safety inspections were completed without any findings of concern. He stated, “There was a bomb threat call concerning the Akasa flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya. The checks have been conducted successfully, and it appears the call was a hoax. There were 173 passengers on board.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's BMTC wins National Award of Excellence in Urban Transport

Kumar elaborated that the alert came in around 1:30 PM, prompting the immediate landing of the flight. He assured that both the passengers and their luggage were thoroughly examined and that a similar hoax call had been received earlier in the week.

"Around 1:30, we received information about a bomb being planted on the flight, prompting an immediate landing. The passengers, their luggage, and the aircraft were thoroughly checked, but nothing suspicious was found. We received a similar hoax call on Wednesday as well. All passengers are safe now," Kumar stated.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Burj Khalifa? 5 floor building in 250 sq ft plot shocks internet, BBMP demolishes

As investigations continue, airport officials emphasized that they are taking all necessary precautions to maintain safety at the airport.

(With inputs from ANI)