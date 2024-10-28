Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru's BMTC wins National Award of Excellence in Urban Transport

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 28, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been honoured with the prestigious Award of Excellence in Urban Transport.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been honoured with the prestigious Award of Excellence in Urban Transport in the category of "City with Best Record of Public Involvement in Transport," officials said on Sunday.

BMTC stood out among other urban transport organizations and municipal corporations across the country in the competitive selection process held earlier in October 2024.
BMTC stood out among other urban transport organizations and municipal corporations across the country in the competitive selection process held earlier in October 2024.

According to officials, this award was presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

The award ceremony was held on October 27, 2024, at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Ramachandran R., Managing Director of BMTC, received the award from Manohar Lal, the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.

This prestigious recognition by the Government of India acknowledges BMTC's commitment to ensuring citizen safety and promoting an environment-friendly transport system. The award is a testament to BMTC's efforts to engage the public and implement innovative solutions in urban transport.

BMTC stood out among other urban transport organizations and municipal corporations across the country in the competitive selection process held earlier in October 2024.

The award recognizes BMTC's innovative implementation of the HSR Layout intra-loop bus service. This type of intra-layout loop service, the first of its kind in India, has garnered national attention and appreciation.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //