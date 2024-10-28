Bengaluru's BMTC wins National Award of Excellence in Urban Transport

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been honoured with the prestigious Award of Excellence in Urban Transport in the category of "City with Best Record of Public Involvement in Transport," officials said on Sunday. BMTC stood out among other urban transport organizations and municipal corporations across the country in the competitive selection process held earlier in October 2024.

According to officials, this award was presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

The award ceremony was held on October 27, 2024, at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Ramachandran R., Managing Director of BMTC, received the award from Manohar Lal, the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.

This prestigious recognition by the Government of India acknowledges BMTC's commitment to ensuring citizen safety and promoting an environment-friendly transport system. The award is a testament to BMTC's efforts to engage the public and implement innovative solutions in urban transport.

The award recognizes BMTC's innovative implementation of the HSR Layout intra-loop bus service. This type of intra-layout loop service, the first of its kind in India, has garnered national attention and appreciation.