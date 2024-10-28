Bengaluru's own Antilia? 5 floor building in 250 sq ft plot shocks internet, BBMP demolishes

Bengaluru’s Babusapalya building collapse exposed the true face of the illegal residential apartment construction scene in the city. The civic body started identifying dangerous structures on small roads. One such narrow building shocked everyone, erected to five floors in just 250 square feet, and it now went viral on social media. Erected to five floors in just 250 square feet, the Bengaluru building went viral on social media.

Where is it located?

According to reports, the building was located at Nanjappa Gardens in the city, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already demolished it. The notices were served to the owner, and he was asked to clear the debris, as per civic norms.

The social media jokingly called the structure in Bengaluru a competition to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Mumbai’s Antila, the residence of Ambani family. A user said, “One on right is Antilia's competition – Liftillia"

Another user wrote, “There are thousands of such building in Bangalore. A new construction without any proper permissions is going next to our apartment wall building. Only god can save Bangalore from illegal constructions activities.”

The Babusapalya building collapse, which occurredwhen the city was witnessing a heavy downpour on Wednesday, claimed nine lives and exposed the civic apathy in the tech capital. Both Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar directed BBMP officials to take strict action against illegal builders in the city.

DK Shivakumar said, “I was told this is an illegal construction without proper permissions. Strict action will be taken against the builder, contractor and everyone involved. I ordered the officials to identify such constructions across the city and stop them immediately.”

The BBMP has already started razing down buildings in Horamavu and Hennur area, which were built without following proper rules and regulations. Notices have been already served to many owners who built such structures in the past.