Bengaluru building collapse: One more body recovered, total death toll at nine

One more body was recovered during search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya in Bengaluru, taking the death toll to nine, police said on Friday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire personnel conduct a search and rescue operation for the workers trapped under the collapsed six-story under-construction building, at Babusapalya in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)

The incident occurred at a time when the city was witnessing heavy downpour on Wednesday.

The building collapse incident that has claimed nine lives is a consequence of rampant construction violations in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body that grants permissions to constructions, was already flagged about similar structures at Babusapalaya in August this year, but it went unnoticed.

An FIR has been registered at Hennur Police Station against three named accused: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, in connection with the collapse. They face charges under various sections of the BNS and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Bhuvan Reddy, son of Munirajareddy, under whose name the building was being constructed, has also been arrested.

The contractor, Muniyappa, responsible for constructing the four floors, has also been taken into custody, according to DCP East D Devaraja.

Regarding the incident, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his sorrow and commitment to preventing such tragedies in the future.

(Also Read: Owner of building that collapsed in Bengaluru violated permits, bribery allegations surface: Report)

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the incident.

A post on X from the Prime Minister's Office, read, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Amid rain, Yelahanka MLA visits flooded apartment in Bengaluru on bulldozer. Watch)