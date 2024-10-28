Menu Explore
ED raids underway at multiple places in Karnataka in MUDA ‘scam’ involving CM Siddaramaiah

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 28, 2024 02:30 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at more than half a dozen locations in Mangalore, Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru in Karnataka's MUDA-linked money laundering case, sources said.

Investigators from the ED are focused on uncovering evidence and documents linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several officials associated with him. (Getty image)
The searches are underway at the premises of a builder among other private individuals.

The move comes within a week of the agency summoning six employees associated with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka, for questioning. The employees were summoned in connection with the high-profile alleged scam on different dates for the interrogation, which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru.

Those summoned have also been instructed to bring several documents related to the case. Investigators from the ED are focused on uncovering evidence and documents linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several officials associated with him.

These two recent steps followed last month's money-laundering case ED filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, following a recent First Information Report by the state Lokayukta related to the MUDA that has seen the Congress leader in deep trouble.

Named in the FIR are the chief minister, his wife B.M. Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy purchased land later gifted to Parvathi.

The ED has applied provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its case, enabling the agency to summon individuals for questioning and possibly seize assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he is facing political persecution. Siddaramaiah has stated that he will not resign, backed by his party leaders, despite ongoing demands from the BJP for him to leave his position as head of the government.

