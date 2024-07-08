Basavaraj Bommai seeks CBI investigation into MUDA sites allocation scam in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has demanded that the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) sites allocation scam be investigated by the CBI or under the supervision of a judge. Basavaraj Bommai seeks CBI investigation into MUDA sites allocation scam

Speaking to the media in Gadag on Sunday, he said, "If there were no irregularities in the MUDA case as claimed by the Chief Minister, then an independent investigation by the CBI or a judicial probe should be conducted to bring out the truth."

Also Read - Kolkata - Bengaluru SpiceJet flyers stuck at airport after flight gets delayed multiple times

He added, "In various governments, land has been allocated under different schemes, and if the scheme has been legally complied with, there should be no issue. However, if there have been changes to the scheme, an investigation would expose everything."

A day before, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded an impartial investigation into the MUDA scam and appealed to the state government to transfer it to the CBI.

Pralhad Joshi said, "It is alleged that it is a more than ₹3,800 crores scam and plots duly authorised by MUDA have been transferred in the name of the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. There is a huge scam and the then DC who has now been transferred to cover up the same, had written more than 15 letters to the state government to look into the matter and show proper directions to MUDA. In spite of that, they did not act and Siddaramaiah got very valuable land."

He further said that by transferring the DC the scam has been proven. "By transferring the DC the scam has been proven. We are demanding a proper and impartial investigation and the state government should give it to the CBI," Joshi said.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister also criticized the state government for failing to control the dengue fever outbreak, accusing them of playing with the lives of the poor. "The dengue cases had been emerging for the past one and a half months, and the government, health department, and district health officers should have taken precautionary measures, but they failed to do so," Bommai said.

The BJP leader said dengue was a disease caused by stagnant water following rains, and the government should have undertaken awareness campaigns and fumigation, which they did not. He added, "Instead, the government of attempting to downplay the severity of the outbreak by categorizing dengue cases under different categories and reducing the number of tests conducted. Officially, the government reports 7,000 cases, but the actual number is double that, with many deaths not being reported, he added."

Bommai also underscored the need for proper testing, medication, and treatment, and said that many district hospitals lack the necessary facilities, and taluk-level hospitals are even worse.

Stepping up his attacks on the government, Bommai said, "The state government has completely failed to tackle the dengue fever outbreak, resulting in significant loss of life and a dire public health situation. The government must constitute a task force committee to address the dengue crisis immediately and take war footing measures. if the outbreak was not contained, it could lead to other diseases and take months for patients to recover."

Bommai called on the government to increase testing, supply medicines and vaccines more widely, and ensure free testing and treatment for the poor, as they cannot afford it.