BBMP polls: Karnataka HC to hear petitions on ward delimitation on September 21
Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar is hearing a batch of petitions that were against the manner in which delimitation has been carried out. The number of wards was increased to 243 from 198.
The Karnataka High Court has listed a batch of petitions challenging the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation for orders on September 21. The State Election Commission (SEC) had submitted to the court that it would be releasing the revised electoral list on September 22.
The government had defended the delimitation and said the average population in each ward was maintained at 34,750 with a deviation of 10 per cent. The Supreme Court had said that the High Court could decide on the issue.
The High Court also held as maintainable the challenge to the delimitation exercise. The court was once again informed today that the final list of voters would be ready on September 22 after considering the objections.
When the advocates of one of the petitioners said the delimitation exercise had malice, the High Court said it was not proved. "Where is the malice? I asked the learned advocates to establish mala fide. That they are unable to do (so)," the court said.
The court said uniformity across all the wards was not an absolute necessity. "Article 82 has been interpreted by the Supreme Court and held that there not be uniformity in the constituencies," the court said. The court further said renaming of the wards could wait till the next election.
Bengaluru: Wipro, Salapuria, Prestige among others on BBMP's encroachers list
As Bengaluru comes to grip with the impact of unprecedented rain earlier this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went on with remedial measures such as demolition of illegal buildings standing on encroached lake beds and valleys. Read: Bengaluru civic body continues demolition of illegal constructions Watch The BBMP has already sent out notices to many of the illegal constructions and has been demolishing multiple such structures this past week.
Farmers protest, accuse govt of acquiring land for IIT Goa without their consent
Farmers staged a protest in South Goa's Sanguem on Tuesday claiming the state government was acquiring land for the permanent Indian Institute of Technology Goa campus there without their consent. The IIT was sanctioned in 2014 and has since then been functioning from the campus of the Goa Engineering College and National Institute. Other protesters said they will not allow the demarcation process. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the identified land has been encroached upon.
Karnataka: Several rivers in spate following heavy rains
Several rivers in Karnataka are again in spate following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as in the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are "swollen and flowing dangerously", sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said. Landslides were reported in some parts of Charmadi Ghat, according to officials.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
