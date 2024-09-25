Bengaluru auto driver claims he's never asked 10 extra from riders in 3 decades: ‘Customer is king’

Bengaluru auto drivers have frequently come under fire for overcharging passengers for short rides, refusing to use meters, and for rude conduct towards non-natives. In contrast, one auto driver stands out as an example, reminding us that not all are the same. Shantha Gowda is Bengaluru-based auto driver.(X/Nagara Metered Auto)

"In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shantha Gowda, a Bengaluru-based auto driver who has been driving for 28 years, says that if we provide good service to customers, they will be happy and pay us more on their own. We don’t have to overcharge them."

Gowda’s auto features a small digital display that reads, “Customers are the most important visitors on our premises. They are not dependent on us; we are dependent on them.” He notes that many people who see this message feel happy and remark that his auto is no less than a car, and often choose to pay him more.

Gowda, who has been driving since 1996, says that to this day, he has never asked for even an extra ₹10 from his customers, regardless of the distance.

The video has gained over 100,000 views on X (formerly known as Twitter) and more than 340 reshares. It was originally posted by 'Nagara Metered Auto'.

How did X users react?

Many X users praised Shantha Gowda for his honesty and suggested that other auto drivers should learn from him. One user remarked, “This is what Kannadigas are all about.”

