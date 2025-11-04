Bengaluru caretaker arrested for brutally killing pet dog inside apartment lift

The police in Bengaluru arrested a 43-year-old domestic helper for allegedly killing her employer’s pet puppy, Goofy, inside an apartment lift. A shocking incident of animal cruelty took place in Bengaluru’s Bagaluru area.

The horrific incident took place on October 31, around 4pm in an apartment complex. The accused has been reportedly identified as Pushpalatha, who had been employed for about one and a half months.

The woman was hired to help with household chores and care for the pets. However, the cctv footage revealed a gruesome reality. Pushpalatha was seen throwing the small dog inside the elevator while taking him out for a walk, as per a report by India Today.

Goofy’s owner, Rashi Poojari, discovered the incident through the CCTV recording and filed a complaint at the Bagaluru Police Station. Based on her report, the police registered an FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which treats the intentional harming or killing of animals as a criminal offence punishable with up to five years in jail and a fine.

Heartbroken, Rashi shared her grief and anger on Instagram, writing, “I'm sharing this with a very heavy heart. I'm completely shattered my baby Goofy is no more. The maid working in our house hit him and threw him on the floor. I still can't believe this happened to my little one. My heart is broken beyond words…Please keep my Goofy in your prayers. My baby is now in heaven, watching over me with his pure little heart. Rest in peace my baby; I'll carry you forever in my heart.”

She later thanked followers for their support and confirmed that she was pursuing strict legal action to ensure justice for Goofy. “…I've taken every step to make sure that this cruel woman faces strict action for what she's done. An FIR has been registered…What happened to Goofy should never happen to any other innocent soul again. Let's all hope and pray that Goofy gets the justice he deserves,” she posted.

“She was like family,” Rashi told HT.com. When the maid started to pack her bags to leave, Rashi said she checked to see if all her valuables were safe. “At that time, I found out that one of my gold chains, a diamond ring and a gold ring are missing,” she said.

“Police checked all her bags and also checked the room (she was allotted by the family) and they found the chain, which she had kept under a blanket,” she added.