Kannada–Telugu TV actress receives obscene messages, videos; accused arrested

The actress claimed that even after blocking him, the man created multiple fake accounts and harassed her online for nearly three months. On 1 November, she confronted him near Nandan Palace in Nagarabhavi, as per news agency ANI.

A Kannada–Telugu television actress has lodged a complaint of sexual harassment after receiving obscene messages and videos from a man on Facebook. The accused, identified initially by the profile name ‘Naveenz’, reportedly sent her a friend request, which she rejected. Despite her warnings, he continued to send explicit content.

Following the persistent harassment, the actress approached the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police. Acting on her complaint, the authorities arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace any additional fake accounts used by the man to continue his offensive behaviour.

Earlier, Actor, director and producer BI Hemanth Kumar was arrested in Bengaluru by the Rajajinagar Police on charges of alleged sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation. An India Today report states that the arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a television actor and reality show winner, who accused him of exploiting her under the pretext of offering her a film.