Bengaluru's iconic restaurant Samrat to close by Sept 21, Internet upset
Popular eatery Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru will close its popular branch in Basaveshwara circle on September 21 and the internet is sad to see their favourite hang-out spot go.
People's favourite, the Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru, is shutting down on September 21, much to the internet's dismay. The restaurant is located inside the Chalukya Hotel at the Basaveshwara Circle on Race Course road.
The iconic eatery, famous for its masala dosas, rava idlis, badami halwas, and more, has been the go-to place for politicians, locals and tourists, as it was within sight of the Vidhana Soudha in the centre of the city.
A Twitter page called ‘Reliable Source’ said, “Got this sad news. Can anybody confirm Hotel Chalukya is shutting business on the 21st of September? They made the best Badami Halwa.”
“Yes last week I was there. Leave agreement is completed. They are moving near Jain hospital Vasanth Nagar,” a reply said.
The Bengaluru cyberspace was abuzz with comments from netizens who were sad to hear of the closure of their favourite restaurant.
“Samrat?! Really?! But why?! It's one of my favourites! That was THE spot for every politician, bureaucrat, lawyer, businessman and the underworld! Every hustler in town used to hang out there! Man, I gotta get there tomorrow!” a Twitter user called Genius Paradox said.
Another named Venkatesh wrote, "This is really sad. I used to go there for Rava Idli. The best Rava Idli I have ever eaten." A Twitter user said one Chalukya mini hotel has already come to Vasanth Nagar and will be a full-time hotel.
Some, however, said the taste and quality of the brand went down since the good old days. A Twitter user called Agent Peenya posted, "Have you visited of late? Their palm oil soaking dose, their once celebrated "north and south meals" have gone down on quality by large..Visited last month again to see if the bad quality was one time err, but nope! Palm oil dose again was disappointing."
Some agreed, saying that the quality has been deteriorating ever since the death of the father a few years ago. “I also went last month (after nearly 3 years) and was so disappointed! But they are still packed during lunch hrs,” a tweet read.
A report on The Hindu said the restaurant will serve dishes till September 25. It attracts about 3,000 customers on a daily basis. Around 80 to 90 people are losing their jobs due to the closure, the report added.
Punjab draft industrial policy 2022 : Fresh incentives, power tariff hike on the cards
The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday unveiled its draft industrial policy-2022, adding new thrust areas and fresh fiscal incentives for micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs), incubators and startups while proposing an increase in power tariff. “There shall be no increase in the existing fixed tariff. This variable tariff will be reduced during non-peak night hours. This tariff will be applicable to all manufacturing units,” it reads.
8 drown in Haryana while immersing Ganesha idols in 3 separate incidents
Eight people drowned in three separate incidents while immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in Haryana's Mahendergarh and Sonepat on Friday evening. In the first mishap, a strong current swept away nine youngsters, while they were immersing an eight-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesha in Jhagroli Village on Kanina-Rewari Road in Mahendergarh. One of them is critical and undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.
Woman saved from running train by a whisker at Firozabad. Watch
A woman crossing tracks at Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh was saved just in time by the quick response of a railways official on Friday. Captured in CCTV footage, the incident shows prompt action by the official in saving the woman's life. After a failed attempt, she waves her hand asking for help. An official rushes and pulls her. “He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved,” he added.
Scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on Sept 10, 11
Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, has put out data indicating that there will be some planned power shutdowns this month in the city, which has ongoing battles with flooding and waterlogging in some areas. Here are the areas that might be affected: Pillagumpa and surrounding areas, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, All areas coming under the 220kV Guttur-Chitradurga line, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY and Ranevalves.
Goraguntepallya National Highway to be upgraded soon: CM Bommai
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to upgrade National Highway starting from Goraguntepallya and promised to take a decision on hiring an agency to fix the cables, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of PWD, BBMP and Finance Department officials here on Friday, he said instructions have been given to send proposals on how to improve National Highway projects in Karnataka.
