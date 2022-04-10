Bengaluru Karaga to continue tradition of visiting dargah
Despite recent calls by right-wing groups demanding to keep the Muslim community away from Hindu festivals, the Bengaluru Karaga procession will continue the traditional visit to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet, organisers said on Saturday.
The annual Bengaluru Karaga festival is returning to its full glory after a long break of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The festival, which will be conducted at the Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Thigalarpet from April 8 to April 18, will be celebrated in full format this year, said the organisers.
During the festival, a man dressed in a sari and carrying an earthen pot and a floral pyramid on his head goes around Bengaluru’s old Pete areas. The procession also involves a visit to a Dargah. According to popular belief, Saint Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan sought the blessings of the Karaga procession over 200 years ago. He was supposedly suffering from some physical ailments and legend has it that the Karaga cured him. Since then, he visited and participated in the festival and asked his followers to keep the tradition alive.
The organisers said that the tradition has been a symbol of religious harmony for several years, and it will continue. “The practice has been followed for years now. Every Muharram, representatives of the dargah visit our temple. Similarly, our procession will visit the dargah. So, we will continue this,” said P R Ramesh, a member of the legislative council and one of the organisers.
Some right-wing groups had raised objections to the Dargah visit in the wake of the ban on Muslim traders from temple festivals in the coastal Karnataka region.
However, MN Anucheth, deputy commissioner of police (central), has warned of action against anyone obstructing the religious practices planned by the organising committee and said that elaborate security measures have been set in place.
“All preparations to ensure safety and manage the crowd have been taken. We will ensure that all the religious practices planned by the organising committee go on smoothly. About 450 police personnel and 38 senior officers, in addition to cops from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), will be posted on the final day of Karaga to ensure safety. Traffic diversions have also been planned and will be notified soon,” Anucheth said.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also earmarked ₹50 lakh for the celebrations. ”We have ensured that the surrounding roads are cleaned and repaired. We have also deputed our medical officers to deal with any emergency,” Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.
Ludhiana | Divisional commissioner pushes for ridge seeding technique to help conserve groundwater
For conservation of depleting groundwater table, divisional commissioner (Patiala division) Chander Gaind urged the farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the conventional method of flooding the field. Gaind said he held a meeting with Progressive farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technique over the years a few days ago, where the latter presented ways to save water and protect the environment through modern farming techniques.
Chandigarh: Para sports carnival at Sukhna on April 16
The City Beautiful will host its first-ever sports carnival for persons with disabilities at Sukhna Lake on April 16. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will flag off the one-day tournament at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex at 4.30 pm. The event is being organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, a non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of people facing severe disabilities due to spinal or brain injuries.
Education director pulls up Ludhiana DEO for inaction against illegal construction at school
Taking strict note of the non-compliance of Kaur's previous two orders to probe the alleged illegal construction at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, and submit a report regarding the same, the Punjab education department director in his latest communication said district education officer elementary Jaswinder Kaur would be held personally responsible for the delay. Despite repeated calls and messages seeking her response against the allegations, Kaur refrained from speaking on the issue.
Freedom in the air for rhinos in UP’s Dudhwa national park
Dudhwa rhinos would soon feel fresh air of freedom away from their fenced enclosures in Dudhwa National Park here. A radio collar is a wide band of machine-belting fitted with a small radio transmitter and battery used for animal tracking. Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the step was being taken on the directives of UP chief wildlife warden to ensure exposure of Dudhwa rhinos to free ranging and habitat improvement.
Woman stabbed to death in Bathinda
HT Correspondents Bathinda/Sangrur A 42-year-old woman, Bijli Devi, was stabbed to death by her neighbour Ram Singh in Bathinda on Saturday evening. The deceased's husband, Kanhiyya Lal, said the accused attacked Devi when she was alone at home in Sirki Bazar locality. It was after Lal incidentally went home and found Singh allegedly attacking Devi that the latter was arrested. Kotwali police station SHO Parminder Singh said the motive behind the crime was being ascertained.
