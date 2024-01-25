The National Green Tribunal has sought replies from the member secretary of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and two others in a case regarding alleged encroachments on a lake’s buffer zone in Mahadevapura in east Bengaluru. Bengaluru lake buffer zone encroachment: NGT seeks response from KSPCB, others

The tribunal was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report claiming unauthorised construction of roads in the Pattandur Agrahara Lake’s buffer zone.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The news item raises a substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms."

The bench then impleaded as respondents (parties) in the matter the KSPCB through its member secretary, revenue department of east Bengaluru, Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority and the member secretary of the state wetland development authority.

It noted that the Bangalore Development Authority had appeared before the tribunal and sought time to file its response.

"Let notice be issued to (other) respondents for filing their response," the tribunal said in an order passed on January 23.

It listed the matter on March 6 before the southern zonal bench.