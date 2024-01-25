 Bengaluru lake buffer zone encroachment: NGT seeks response from KSPCB, others | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru lake buffer zone encroachment: NGT seeks response from KSPCB, others

Bengaluru lake buffer zone encroachment: NGT seeks response from KSPCB, others

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 25, 2024 08:50 PM IST

It noted that the Bangalore Development Authority had appeared before the tribunal and sought time to file its response.

The National Green Tribunal has sought replies from the member secretary of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and two others in a case regarding alleged encroachments on a lake’s buffer zone in Mahadevapura in east Bengaluru.

Bengaluru lake buffer zone encroachment: NGT seeks response from KSPCB, others
Bengaluru lake buffer zone encroachment: NGT seeks response from KSPCB, others

The tribunal was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report claiming unauthorised construction of roads in the Pattandur Agrahara Lake’s buffer zone.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read - Kumaraswamy may contest LS polls if Modi wants him to, says ex-PM Deve Gowda

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The news item raises a substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms."

The bench then impleaded as respondents (parties) in the matter the KSPCB through its member secretary, revenue department of east Bengaluru, Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority and the member secretary of the state wetland development authority.

It noted that the Bangalore Development Authority had appeared before the tribunal and sought time to file its response.

"Let notice be issued to (other) respondents for filing their response," the tribunal said in an order passed on January 23.

It listed the matter on March 6 before the southern zonal bench.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On