Man abuses, attacks wife's ex-colleague with Machete in Bengaluru for ‘messaging’ her on Instagram
Police have identified the accused as Suresh, who is reportedly the husband of Gopi’s former colleague.
A 42-year-old apparel store manager in Bengaluru was allegedly attacked with a machete following a dispute that began with a short conversation on Instagram.
The incident took place around noon on February 27 in Basaveshwaranagar. The victim, identified as Gopi K, sustained injuries to his head and face and is currently recovering after receiving treatment at a private hospital on West of Chord Road, as per a report by The Times of India.
Police have identified the accused as Suresh, who is reportedly the husband of Gopi’s former colleague. Authorities have registered a case and launched a search operation, as the suspect is currently absconding.
How the issue escalated?
According to the complaint filed by Gopi, he has been working as a manager at an apparel store on Siddhaiah Puranik Road in Basaveshwaranagar for nearly ten years.
He told police that a former colleague, Ashwini, had left the store at the end of 2023 due to health problems.
Few days ago, Gopi received a message saying “hi” from what appeared to be Ashwini’s Instagram account. During the conversation, the account holder asked him to share his mobile number, claiming it had been deleted from the phone.
Soon after sharing the number, Gopi allegedly received a call from a man who introduced himself as Suresh, Ashwini’s husband.
According to the complaint, Suresh began abusing Gopi over the phone and accused him of messaging his wife. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks about Gopi’s family.
Gopi said he ended the call and blocked the number.
He later contacted Ashwini’s mother to inform her about the situation. She reportedly asked him to unblock Suresh’s number and spoke to him herself, warning him not to trouble Gopi
However, the matter allegedly escalated the next day. Police said that when Gopi stepped outside his workplace between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, Suresh arrived in an autorickshaw and blocked his path.
He allegedly abused Gopi before attacking him with a machete, causing injuries to his head and face.
Before leaving the scene, Suresh allegedly threatened to kill Gopi and his wife if he tried to contact Ashwini again.
Police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are attempting to locate and arrest the accused.
