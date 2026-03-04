Edit Profile
    Bengaluru techie dies by suicide after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking, husband arrested

    Bengaluru techie died by suicide after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking. The family of the victim has filed a complaint and the husband has been arrested

    Updated on: Mar 04, 2026 3:34 PM IST
    Edited by Akansha Purohit
    An engineer from Bengaluru reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday after a family dispute over cooking. The dispute broke out between a 35-year-old techie and her mother-in-law, after which the woman ended her life by hanging.

    Shushma's family has alleged that her mother-in-law did not allow her to cook and kept harassing her, the report said. (PTI/Representational Image)
    Shushma's family has alleged that her mother-in-law did not allow her to cook and kept harassing her, the report said. (PTI/Representational Image)

    The incident took place in Bengaluru, where the 35-year-old Shushma, who was earlier working at an IT company, hung herself, NDTV reported.

    Shushma was married to Puneeth for five years, and the couple also has a four-year-old son. Frequent arguments used to take place at their house over minor issues, including the cooking of food.

    Meanwhile, Shushma's family has alleged that her mother-in-law did not allow her to cook and kept harassing her, the report said.

    Police has arrested the husband after Sushma's family filed a complaint accusing the in-laws of dowry harassment. The search is still underway to find the mother-in-law.

    A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

    In a similar case last year, a 27-year-old woman died by suicide over alleged dowry harassment by her in-law and her husband was arrested.

    The woman working at a software company had been married for 3 years and also had a son together. The woman's family claimed that the groom's family continued to demand money despite the family giving a sizable amount at the time of the wedding, PTI reported.

    In December last year, a Bengaluru techie reportedly died by suicide after harassment and monetary demands from her neighbours.

    According to a complaint filed by the techie's mother, her son, who has been constructing a house on a plot purchased in 2018, was repeatedly approached by his neighbours demanding 20 lakh over a property-related dispute.

