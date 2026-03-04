Bengaluru techie dies by suicide after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking, husband arrested

An engineer from Bengaluru reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday after a family dispute over cooking. The dispute broke out between a 35-year-old techie and her mother-in-law, after which the woman ended her life by hanging. Shushma's family has alleged that her mother-in-law did not allow her to cook and kept harassing her, the report said. (PTI/Representational Image)

The incident took place in Bengaluru, where the 35-year-old Shushma, who was earlier working at an IT company, hung herself, NDTV reported.

Shushma was married to Puneeth for five years, and the couple also has a four-year-old son. Frequent arguments used to take place at their house over minor issues, including the cooking of food.

Meanwhile, Shushma's family has alleged that her mother-in-law did not allow her to cook and kept harassing her, the report said.

Also read: Bengaluru techie dies by suicide, family alleges dowry harassment, taunts over skin colour

Police has arrested the husband after Sushma's family filed a complaint accusing the in-laws of dowry harassment. The search is still underway to find the mother-in-law.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar case last year, a 27-year-old woman died by suicide over alleged dowry harassment by her in-law and her husband was arrested.

Also read: Bengaluru techie dies by suicide; family blames neighbours for mental harassment, monetary pressure

The woman working at a software company had been married for 3 years and also had a son together. The woman's family claimed that the groom's family continued to demand money despite the family giving a sizable amount at the time of the wedding, PTI reported.

In December last year, a Bengaluru techie reportedly died by suicide after harassment and monetary demands from her neighbours.

According to a complaint filed by the techie's mother, her son, who has been constructing a house on a plot purchased in 2018, was repeatedly approached by his neighbours demanding ₹20 lakh over a property-related dispute.