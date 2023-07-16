Bengaluru man shoots live kidnap scene and informs police, four arrested. Video

In a shocking video, a group of men were seen abducting another man by dragging him forcefully inside the car near a pub at Bengaluru. The Twitter video that went viral captured the live kidnap and the police have reportedly solved this case.

The video shows a group of men thrashing a man and dragging inside the car

The video shared by a Twitter user called Vijay Dennis shows a group of men thrashing a man and dragging inside the car which has a Delhi registration number. The incident is said to have happened near HSR Layout’s Hangover pub on midnight of Friday. Vijay tweeted, “15/07/23. Time 12:06 am. This incident happened in HSR layout Hangover PUB. Informed Madivala ACP Mr. Lakshmi Narayan.”

According to a report in India Today, Bengaluru police arrested four accused who were involved in this case. Four men who were identified as Janardhan, Madhusudhan, Yogeshwar and Anand Babu were caught at the outskirts of Bengaluru abducted two people from HSR layout. The victims and the accused are said to be friends and the four men kidnapped the two victims due to financial issues between them. However, the accused did not harm the kidnapped people.

Soon after the video was tweeted, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (East) CK Baba responded and said, “A criminal case has been registered on this incident and the investigation continues.”

