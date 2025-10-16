Bengaluru police arrest three for robbing foreign student of bike and mobile

Bengaluru police have arrested three individuals for allegedly robbing a foreign student of his two-wheeler and mobile phone near Sheshadripuram’s Rajiv Gandhi Circle in the early hours of October 8. The incident occurred around 12.40 am, when the student was returning from Koramangala on his two-wheeler.

He noticed three unknown men riding a motorcycle on a one-way street and flashed his bike lights at them. The trio reportedly began following him, news agency ANI reported.

Fearing for his safety, the student attempted to ride toward Rajiv Gandhi Circle but lost control and fell around 1 am. The suspects seized the opportunity to snatch his mobile phone and bike key, and allegedly demanded to know if he had any other valuables. They later transferred ₹11,000 from the student’s phone and fled with his two-wheeler.

The student sought help from bystanders, who assisted him in contacting the police. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, and a robbery case was registered at Sheshadripuram Police Station.

On October 14, police arrested the three suspects and recovered two two-wheelers, one used in the crime and the victim’s bike, along with four mobile phones and ₹11,000 cash. Investigations are ongoing.

(With ANI inputs)

