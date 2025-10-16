Km-long traffic jam on Bengaluru’s ORR from Silk Board to Hebbal after rainfall lashes city – video

Several bikers were seen taking shelter under flyovers and metro bridges to escape the rain, while others struggled to navigate through knee-deep water.

Bengaluru witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday evening after rainfall lashed several parts of the city, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch from Silk Board to Hebbal. The downpour, which began around rush hour, left commuters stranded for hours as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace through waterlogged junctions and congested lanes.

Cars and buses were lined bumper-to-bumper, with many drivers switching off their engines to save fuel during the long halt.

Commuters took to social media to express frustration over the gridlock, sharing images and videos of stranded vehicles and flooded stretches.

The IMD has forecast more rain for the next 24 hours.

Weekly forecast for Bengaluru Bengaluru is expected to experience a week of generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of light rain, as per IMD.

On October 16, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees, with the minimum settling at 21 degrees. Humidity levels will remain relatively high, ranging between 65 per cent and 75 per cent, adding to the muggy conditions.

From October 17 to 21, light rain is predicted across the city, accompanied by cloudy skies throughout the week. Daytime temperatures will remain consistent, fluctuating between 29 degrees and 30 degrees, while the minimum temperature will stay around 20–21 degrees. Humidity will vary slightly each day but is expected to stay between 65 per cent and 75 per cent.