KMF launches sugar-free Nandini sweets for diabetics ahead of Diwali

The Karnataka State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF) has announced a new range of sugar-free Nandini sweets for Diwali, offering a healthier option for consumers, especially diabetics. KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy said the launch comes in response to growing demand for health-conscious festive products. (PTI)

KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy said the launch comes in response to growing demand for health-conscious festive products.

“In this health-conscious era, consumers are increasingly appreciating sugar-free sweets. We are launching these products as sugar-free Nandini sweets are beneficial for diabetics. Healthy products have been introduced despite the absence of sugar,” Shivaswamy said according to a report by Vijaya Karnataka.

(Also Read: ‘Major blow to Bengaluru’: JDS after Google chooses Andhra Pradesh for 15 billion dollar AI investment

As part of the festive offer, sugar-free Nandini Khoa Gulab Jamun is priced at ₹220 for a 500 gm pack, pure Nandini Hale Peda (sugar-free) costs ₹170 for 200 gm, and Nandini Jaggery Oats and Nuts Barfi, made with jaggery, is priced at ₹170 for 200 gm.

Shivaswamy added that these products are pure, delicious, and affordable, and reflect Nandini’s commitment to quality.

During the recent Dussehra festival, sales of Nandini sweet products crossed 750 metric tonnes, a record that KMF says demonstrates consumers’ continued trust in the brand’s purity and quality.

recently, the KMF revised the price list for Nandini milk products following the implementation of GST reforms. The prices of a total of 21 Nandini milk products were revised including Ghee, Paneer, Cheese, Ice creams, Chocolates and others.

"Revision of 'Nandini' milk products selling prices due to reduction in GST on dairy products. The Government of India has reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food products like Ghee, Paneer, Cheese, Ice creams, Chocolates etc., and the reduction is effective from 22.09.2025. Accordingly, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has revised the selling prices of 'Nandini' milk products. The details of the revised prices are provided below," the notice from Karnataka Milk Federation said according to PTI.

After the revision, ghee (1000 ml), which was previously priced at ₹650, will now cost ₹610. Unsalted Butter weighing 500 grams will now cost ₹286, ₹19 less. A 1 kg processed cheese block will be priced at ₹497, down from ₹530.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Dr CN Manjunath backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw amid row over Bengaluru infrastructure remarks)