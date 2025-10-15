‘Major blow to Bengaluru’: JDS after Google chooses Andhra Pradesh for 15 billion dollar AI investment

In a sharp political critique, the Janata Dal (Secular) has blamed the Congress-led Karnataka government for letting Bengaluru lose out on Google’s largest-ever investment in India: a 15 billion dollar artificial intelligence hub, to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The JDS claimed the project could have created 30,000 jobs in Bengaluru, calling it a major loss for Karnataka. (REUTERS File)

Just hours after Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tech giant’s ambitious AI data centre project in Visakhapatnam during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JDS leaders accused the Congress of failing to maintain Bengaluru’s appeal as a global tech destination. The project, according to Pichai, is expected to transform India’s digital landscape, drive innovation, and boost job creation across key sectors.

The JDS called the development a “major blow” for Bengaluru, claiming the opportunity slipped away due to poor infrastructure, policy inaction, and the state government’s lack of support for the tech ecosystem.

“A major blow to Karnataka as a ₹1.3 lakh crore investment project has been lost due to negligence…The project, which could have generated 30,000 jobs and an annual revenue of ₹10,000 crore, has been lost to another state. At a time when the corporate sector is facing red flags due to potholes, garbage and infrastructure problems in Garden City, a global investment project has gone to neighbouring state Andhra,” the JDS wrote on X.

“Bangalore Urban Development Minister who threatens entrepreneurs to leave Bengaluru instead of creating a business-friendly environment @DKShivakumar, Useless IT BT Minister Priyank Kharge, the reason for the Google AI Hub in Karnataka being lost is due to your and your government's negligence,” they added.