‘Cleaned, repainted, still scammed’: Bengaluru man ‘ghosted’ by landlord with half deposit gone

A recent social media post by a disgruntled tenant from Bengaluru has gone viral, sparking a wave of support and shared grievances across the internet. The post details the writer’s experience of vacating a rented home, only to be “ghosted” by the landlord when asking for an explanation regarding deductions from the security deposit. Despite leaving the property in excellent condition, the landlord in Bengaluru cited minor damages and ceased communication.

The tenant, who moved out just a week ago, claims they left the property in pristine condition, going as far as to repaint a corner, replace bulbs, and scrub walls to ensure no grounds for complaint. However, despite their efforts, they received a vague message from the landlord stating “minor damages” had been found and the deposit was adjusted accordingly. When the tenant followed up for specifics, the landlord reportedly stopped responding to calls and texts.

“This is the third time this has happened to me,” the tenant wrote. “Different cities, different landlords, same ending - half the deposit gone, no receipts, no logic.”

The post criticizes the lack of accountability in the Indian rental market, especially post move-out, where tenants often find themselves without support. The user laments that even brokers, who are expected to act as mediators, fail to protect tenant interests. “Once you hand over the keys, everyone suddenly forgets how to reply,” the post read.

The rant struck a chord online, with many users agreeing in the comments. “I got it back my deposit because i knew people in the neighbourhood who put pressure on the landlord. Another tactic is to not pay rent for certain months and ask landlord to deduct from deposit, leaving one month deposit correctly. And when you leave you don't have to worry about it,” a comment stated.

“They will never give the full amount because of wear and tear and painting services. Honestly, you could have the nicest owner but once you leave they really flip in their behaviour,” another said.