Viral video of man begging on Bengaluru metro sparks concern over security lapses

A video showing a man begging inside a moving Namma Metro train in Bengaluru has recently gone viral, drawing public attention and raising questions about metro security. In the footage, the man is seen walking through the last coach of a train on the Green Line, asking passengers for money as the train travels between Mantri Square Sampige Road and Srirampura stations. BMRCL officials in Bengaluru reaffirmed that begging is banned and are investigating the incident to enhance passenger safety. (X)

While the exact date of the incident is still unclear, officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) suspect that the individual may have gained access to the metro system legally by purchasing a ticket, which allowed him to enter the paid zone.

According to BMRCL, all forms of begging, selling items, or performing for money are strictly banned within the metro premises, including both stations and trains. Their security teams are trained to identify and stop such behaviour, a spokesperson stated, as per a report by The Times of India.

Metro authorities added that in addition to station-based security personnel, staff members are routinely deployed to travel in coaches specifically to monitor inappropriate or disruptive behaviour. These include not only begging, but also playing loud music, unauthorized selling, and the misuse of priority seating meant for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The viral nature of the video has prompted a renewed focus on how individuals are managing to bypass security measures. It has also reignited a conversation about the need for stricter surveillance and more proactive enforcement of metro regulations to ensure passenger comfort and safety.

The BMRCL has assured commuters that they are investigating the matter and will take necessary action to prevent similar incidents in the future.