Bengaluru traffic cop caught on camera slapping biker twice, sparks public outrage

A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage after it showed a Bengaluru traffic policeman physically confronting a motorcyclist on a city street. Several Bengaluru residents argued that law enforcement should not use physical force unless necessary. (Reddit)

The post, which questions the authority and fairness of such behaviour, read: “A traffic policeman manhandles a biker despite having no authority. How fair is it to manhandle citizens and suppress them with power?”

The video showed a heated exchange between the officer and the biker, which escalates when the policeman slaps the rider. The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many users criticizing the misuse of power by law enforcement officers and calling for accountability.

While the exact location and time of the incident remain unconfirmed, the post has prompted calls for the Bengaluru Traffic Police to investigate the matter and take disciplinary action if necessary. Residents have pointed out that while traffic police are empowered to stop, question, and fine motorists for violations, they are not authorized to use physical force unless there is a clear threat or resistance that warrants it.

“Oh man, this is so humiliating. You can see the person literally broke down eventually. I hope the harsh action should be taken against those two policemen,” a comment stated.

“No one has the right to slap anyone for any reason in whichever position he/she may be in. Get their names and get them suspended,” another reply said.

“Post on twitter”, “And tag blrtraffic and blrcitypolice,” and “Tag the DCP and IPS officers as well. There are a few handles,” were some other replies.

As the video continues to gain traction, senior police officials are yet to issue an official statement.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.