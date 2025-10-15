Bengaluru traffic cop caught on camera slapping biker twice, sparks public outrage

A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage after it showed a Bengaluru traffic policeman physically confronting a motorcyclist on a city street.
The post, which questions the authority and fairness of such behaviour, read: “A traffic policeman manhandles a biker despite having no authority. How fair is it to manhandle citizens and suppress them with power?”
The video showed a heated exchange between the officer and the biker, which escalates when the policeman slaps the rider. The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many users criticizing the misuse of power by law enforcement officers and calling for accountability.
While the exact location and time of the incident remain unconfirmed, the post has prompted calls for the Bengaluru Traffic Police to investigate the matter and take disciplinary action if necessary. Residents have pointed out that while traffic police are empowered to stop, question, and fine motorists for violations, they are not authorized to use physical force unless there is a clear threat or resistance that warrants it.