Google sparks Andhra vs Karnataka, ‘freebies’ and ‘inefficient’ charges fly

The ministers from Congress-ruled Karnataka and NDA-ruled Andhra Pradesh spared no expense in addressing investments in the states, with even Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu jumping in.

This comes after tech giant Google chose Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam for a $15 billion mega data and AI hub instead of Bengaluru.

The Google investment prompted a response from Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, who is also the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He pointed at reported offers of ₹22,000 crore in subsidies and other freebies by Andhra Pradesh, including tax and utilities waivers, NDTV reported.

Now the freebies retort invited a dig from Andhra minister Nara Lokesh, who called the Karnataka government “inefficient”.

"If they (the Karnataka government) are inefficient, what can I do? Their own industrialists say the infrastructure is bad... There are power cuts. They should first fix those problems," he said.

Lokesh’s father, Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, made a quip about the issue, saying that the “G in Vizag now stands for Google.”