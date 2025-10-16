Bengaluru’s top 100 worst roads to get permanent repairs? GBA plans citizen-driven road overhaul

According to Rao’s post on X, in a review meeting held on Wednesday with Chief Engineers of all city corporations, each Zonal Chief Engineer was tasked with shortlisting 10 key roads, based on citizen feedback across parameters such as potholes, poor lighting, footpath damage, flooding, and accident-prone spots.

In a bid to tackle the longstanding issues of potholes, footpath damage, flooding and black spots, Maheshwar Rao M, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has launched a city-wide initiative to identify the top 100 critical roads across Bengaluru for permanent, high-quality repair work.

The GBA clarified that any infrastructure or utility work by agencies such as BWSSB or BESCOM on these designated roads will require prior GBA approval. Furthermore, weekly reviews will be instituted to monitor progress and enforce accountability. Rao described the move as part of GBA’s “citizen-centric vision for better, safer roads in Bengaluru.”

Bengaluru’s road crisis and recent measures Bengaluru’s road infrastructure has long faced scrutiny, and recent months have only increased public pressure for lasting solutions. Temporary patchwork and badly maintained drains have led many roads to revert to “death traps” within days of repairs.

Compounding the problem, contractors have refused to resume work in many areas due to long-pending dues, some dating back to 2013.

Meanwhile, the state government launched a 90-day crash action plan in September aimed at addressing roads, garbage, and traffic bottlenecks — with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) featuring prominently.

The GBA itself recently gave a green signal to a ₹2,200 crore road-improvement plan, targeting both major arterial stretches and ward-level roads.

