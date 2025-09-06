Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Bengaluru police file FIR over derogatory social media posts targeting CM Siddaramaiah

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 01:40 pm IST

The case was filed on September 3 after monitoring flagged the content, and investigations are ongoing, confirmed Deputy Commissioner Raja Imam Qasim.

The cybercrime police have registered a case against certain media handles for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, officials said on Saturday.

The registration was made suo motu by the cybercrime unit.(ANI)
According to police, the case was filed on September 3 after the social media monitoring wing flagged the content. The registration was made suo motu by the cybercrime unit, news agency PTI reported.

“We have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) Raja Imam Qasim confirmed.

The remarks followed the circulation of a video from the diamond jubilee celebration of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, where Siddaramaiah, addressing the gathering in Kannada, was seen asking those on the dais, including President Droupadi Murmu, if they understood the language.

As the video went viral, several users accused the chief minister of being “disrespectful” and shared abusive posts against him on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

