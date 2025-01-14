Bengaluru power cuts scheduled for January 16 due to maintenance work; Check areas, timings

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a scheduled power outage on Thursday, January 16, due to essential maintenance work. The outage will occur between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm across multiple areas in the city. Bengaluru residents will face a six-hour power cut on January 16 due to maintenance works.

According to BESCOM, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will be carrying out emergency maintenance at the 66/11KV Pottery Road station during this period. This critical maintenance has necessitated the temporary disruption in electricity supply.

Residents in the following areas are advised to prepare for the power interruption:

Old Baiyappanahalli

Nagenapalya

Satyanagar

Gajendranagar

S Kumar Layout

Andhra Bank Road

Cookson Road

Davis Road

Oil Mill Road

Sadashiva Temple Road

Kamanahalli Main Road

KHB Colony

Jaibharat Nagar

CK Garden

D'Costa Layout

Hutchins Road

North Road

Wheeler Road

Ashoka Road

Banasawadi Railway Station Road

Mariamma Temple Street

Lazar Layout

Vivekananda Nagar

Klein Road

Telephone Exchange Road

Gangmen Quarters

Hutchins Road Park Road

Sanshananagar Slum

5th and 6th Cross Hutchins Road

Physically Handicapped (PWD) Institute

Lingarajpur

Karyanapalya

Ramachandrappa Layout

Karamchand Layout

Aokha Layout

Srinivasa Layout

Spectra Apartments

Milton Street

Puravankara Apartments

ITC Main Road

Lewis Road

Krishnappa Garden

Raghavappa Garden

Jeevanhalli Park Road

Sri Dhariyam Eye Hospital

Heerachand Layout

Orion Mall

Banasawadi Main Road

Thyagaraj Layout (Prema Karyappa)

Mudappa Road

Kempanna Road

Raghavappa Road

Mukunda Theatre

Pawan Racing Home

Post Office Road

Venkataramana Layout

MSO Colony

MEG Offices Colony

Pranav Diagnostics

St. John's Road

Rukmini Colony

Mamundi Pillai Street

Hall Road

Roger Road

Pillanna Garden 1st Phase

New Bangalore Layout

Chinappa Gordon

SK Garden

Harris Road

Bore Bank Road

ITC Main Road

BESCOM has requested residents in these areas to make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during the outage. The corporation regrets the disruption and assures that the maintenance work is essential to improve the reliability and efficiency of power supply in the region.