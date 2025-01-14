Menu Explore
Bengaluru to get Spanish consulate, says Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar: 'We've agreed to mark 2026 as a dual year'

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 14, 2025 01:04 PM IST

 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced 2026 as a 'dual year' for cultural exchange, tourism, and AI advancements. 

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that Spain will soon establish a consulate in Bengaluru, a development he described as a positive step in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Spain. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Spain, Jaishankar highlighted that 2026 has been designated as a 'dual year' to celebrate cultural exchange, tourism, and advancements in Artificial Intelligence between the two nations.

Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar highlighted increasing recognition of the Indian diaspora's global contributions over the past decade, while addressing in Spain. (Bloomberg)
Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar highlighted increasing recognition of the Indian diaspora's global contributions over the past decade, while addressing in Spain. (Bloomberg)

Speaking at an event in Madrid, Jaishankar remarked, "I hope the people of Barcelona appreciate the establishment of our consulate there. Similarly, Bengaluru will soon host a Spanish consulate. These developments reflect the growing depth of our relationship, especially as economic engagements expand. We've agreed to mark 2026 as a dual year focusing on cultural, tourism, and AI collaborations. Throughout 2025, we will diligently prepare for this significant year."

Jaishankar also emphasized the increasing recognition of the Indian diaspora's global contributions over the past decade. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating the government's focus on the diaspora, acknowledging their role as vital connectors between India and the world. He expressed gratitude for their continued efforts, affirming that India stands firmly with its global community.

US Consulate to open in Bengaluru soon

In a related development, Bengaluru is also set to welcome a U.S. Consulate, reducing the need for residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa services. Initially, the consulate will operate temporarily from the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road, where visa issuance will commence. Eventually, operations will transition to a dedicated, fully equipped facility. Notably, the United States Commercial Service (USCS) in Bengaluru is currently based in the same hotel.

