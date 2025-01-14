Menu Explore
Karnataka women and child welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, brother injured in road accident: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 10:16 AM IST

The incident occurred near Ambadgatti Cross in Channamma Kittur taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, sustained minor injuries in a road accident early Tuesday morning.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar demanded for a fair investigation and expressed her condolences to the official’s family (Arunkumar Rao)(HT_PRINT)
Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar demanded for a fair investigation and expressed her condolences to the official’s family (Arunkumar Rao)(HT_PRINT)

According to a Deccan Herald report, the incident occurred near Ambadgatti Cross in Channamma Kittur taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

According to initial reports, the driver of their SUV lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree, the report added. Hebbalkar and Hattiholi were on their way back to Belagavi from Bengaluru when the accident took place during the early hours of the day.

(Also Read: Karnataka woman throws four children into canal in Vijayapura, two bodies recovered: Report)

According to DH report both Hebbalkar and Hattiholi suffered minor injuries and are currently out of danger.

Further details about the accident and their condition are awaited.

(Also read: Bengaluru sees mildly cloudy Makar Sankranti with warm temperatures)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
See More
