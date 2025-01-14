Karnataka women and child welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, brother injured in road accident: Report

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, sustained minor injuries in a road accident early Tuesday morning. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar demanded for a fair investigation and expressed her condolences to the official’s family (Arunkumar Rao)(HT_PRINT)

According to a Deccan Herald report, the incident occurred near Ambadgatti Cross in Channamma Kittur taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

According to initial reports, the driver of their SUV lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree, the report added. Hebbalkar and Hattiholi were on their way back to Belagavi from Bengaluru when the accident took place during the early hours of the day.

According to DH report both Hebbalkar and Hattiholi suffered minor injuries and are currently out of danger.

Further details about the accident and their condition are awaited.

