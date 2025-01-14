Bengaluru braces for warmer Makar Sankranti amid cloudy skies and unseasonal heat: Report

Bengaluru residents are gearing up for a warmer-than-usual Makar Sankranti this year as the city experiences an unexpected rise in temperatures. Over the past two days, Bengaluru has witnessed temperatures climbing well above the seasonal average. (Unsplash)

The festival is expected to bring partly cloudy skies, elevated night temperatures, and even a chance of light rain.

Over the past two days, Bengaluru has witnessed temperatures climbing well above the seasonal average. While the city typically records a minimum temperature of 15.8°C in January, Sunday saw the mercury rise to 20°C—an unusual 4°C increase. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed this anomaly to a cyclonic circulation over the east coast of Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, causing persistent cloud cover, Times Now reported.

The IMD predicts a “partly cloudy sky” over the next 48 hours, accompanied by early morning mist in some parts of Bengaluru. Daytime temperatures are likely to peak at 30°C, while nighttime lows may hover around 19°C. Additionally, light rainfall could grace the city on Makar Sankranti, offering a refreshing twist to the festive mood.

Cold spell in Bengaluru

Earlier this month, Bengaluru experienced a cold spell as icy winds from northern India brought temperatures down to 12°C on January 3 and 4. Open areas across the city recorded even lower readings during this period. In stark contrast, the current warm spell highlights the impact of cloud cover, which traps heat and prevents significant nighttime cooling.

The rise in Bengaluru's temperatures is primarily due to dense cloud cover caused by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the report added.

As Bengaluru celebrates Makar Sankranti, residents can expect a mix of warm, cloudy weather with a possibility of light showers—an unusual but not unwelcome weather pattern for the festive season.

