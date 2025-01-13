Leopard with cubs spotted around Bengaluru's Banashankari area, forest officials on high alert

A leopard and its cubs were recently spotted roaming at Bengaluru's Banashankari 6th Stage, causing alarm among local residents. The leopards and cubs were reportedly captured on CCTV cameras of an apartment complex and by residents on their mobile phones. The leopard is believed to have strayed from the nearby Turahalli Forest, which borders the residential area. Leopard sighting triggered a panic among Bengaluru residents once again. (Pic for representation) (Screengrab YouTube/@Latest Sightings)

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Assistant Conservator of Forests Ravindra clarified that the authorities are alerted about the sightings, "We haven't received any photographic or CCTV proof confirming the sighting of a leopard with cubs. However, based on the images that are in circulation, our team is actively investigating the area. About two weeks ago, a male leopard was seen resting on a rock in Turahalli Forest, visible from an apartment window."

A forest official on-site advised residents to remain calm and avoid disturbing the animals if they come across a leopard with cubs. "The leopards are likely to return to the forest on their own. We urge people not to handle the cubs or leave any human scent on them. Our team is searching for pug marks and other evidence in the area," the official told the publication.

Earlier, a leopard was sighted on the Infosys campus in Mysuru. As a precaution, Infosys instructed its employees to work from home for the day. The sighting also impacted approximately 4,000 trainees at the Infosys Global Education Centre in Mysuru. Trainees were advised to remain indoors, leading to the postponement of all training sessions, assessments, and induction programs for the day.

The Banashankari area which is surrounded by forest often experiences leopard sightings due to rapid urbanisation around the area. The forest officials are always on high alert as leopards are frequently spotted by the people living in surrounding apartments.