Bengaluru: 12-year-old vedic student ran over by a truck on his birthday, died on spot: Report

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh tragically lost his life on his birthday after a truck rear-ended the motorcycle he was riding pillion on near Hennur Bande in Bengaluru on Saturday night. Teja, the victim, had come to Bengaluru to pursue Vedic studies and resided in a temple located in R T Nagar.

According to multiple reports, the victim, Bhanu Teja, hailed from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. He was traveling with his cousin, Chakradaran, 20, who was driving the motorcycle when the fatal accident occurred. Teja had come to Bengaluru to pursue Vedic studies and resided in a temple located in R T Nagar.

According to the Hennur traffic police, Teja had visited his cousin's residence in Horamavu to celebrate his birthday. Chakradaran, a temple priest, needed to return early to open the temple the next morning and decided to drop Teja back at the temple that night. The tragic incident happened around 11:20 pm near the Plama Heights apartment at Hennur Cross. A canter truck en route to the Hennur Cross flyover struck their motorcycle from behind, causing both riders to fall. Tragically, Teja was run over by the truck and died on the spot. Although he was wearing a bicycle helmet, it failed to protect him from the severe impact.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have seized the truck and identified that the driver was returning home after delivering cement bags. Authorities are actively working to trace and apprehend the driver. The truck owner was contacted on Sunday afternoon and instructed to ensure the driver surrenders.

Teja was the elder son of a farmer and had studied up to Class 6 before discontinuing formal education to train as a priest, honoring his parents' wishes. After a postmortem examination, his body was handed over to his family for final rites.