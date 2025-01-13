‘CM chair is not vacant in Karnataka’: Siddaramaiah clarifies on power-sharing rumors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday firmly dismissed speculations about a leadership change in the state, stressing that the Chief Minister's position is secure and there are no internal rifts within the Congress party. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

Also Read - Two men die by suicide in Bengaluru after losing money in online gambling: Report

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah said that there is much misinformation spreading and escalating unfounded rumours. "Media should focus on presenting the truth instead of fueling baseless speculations. Despite consistent reports suggesting my resignation or replacement, I want to clarify that there are no internal disputes in the party. The CM's seat is not vacant," he stated.

The remarks come amid an ongoing Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in conjunction with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) gathering to deliberate on various matters. Many local channels reported that CM Siddaramaiah has been attending various dinners hosted by various Congress leaders across the state.

Also Read - ‘We met to eat meals’: Karnataka CM rules out change of guard as minister hosts dinner for him

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP for its internal discord, advising them to resolve their issues first. "The Congress government in Karnataka is united, and Siddaramaiah remains the Chief Minister. Any significant decisions will be made by party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi," Surjewala. said.

BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar earlier alleged growing internal conflict within the Congress, suggesting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been systematically sidelining Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Shettar pointed to Shivakumar's absence from a recent Congress dinner party as a reflection of the party's internal strife. He claimed that Shivakumar is attempting to unseat Siddaramaiah, whose reputation has been tarnished by the MUDA scam. In response, Siddaramaiah is reportedly working to diminish Shivakumar's influence by seeking his removal from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president's role.

Shettar's remarks come amid increasing speculation about rifts within the state's ruling party.

(With agency inputs)