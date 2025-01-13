Menu Explore
Two men die by suicide in Bengaluru after losing money in online gambling: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Two men in Bengaluru died by suicide after financial losses from online gambling, highlighting the dangers of gambling addiction.

Two men allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura and Bellandur on Friday evening after suffering financial losses from online gambling, reported The Times of India. Both victims were reportedly struggling with gambling addiction for several years, leading them to take loans from multiple sources and they were unable to repay them.

Two people in Bengaluru died by suicide after taking loans from multiple sources and they were unable to repay them.(Representative/Shutterstock)
Two people in Bengaluru died by suicide after taking loans from multiple sources and they were unable to repay them.(Representative/Shutterstock)

Also Read - Contractor dies by suicide in Bidar, alleges Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s aide responsible

According to the report, In Mahadevapura, 25-year-old Mallikarjun, a lab technician assistant at a private hospital, was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation. Originally from Vijayanagar district, Mallikarjun had been battling debt due to his gambling habits. In the second incident, 30-year-old Kumaraswamy, an autorickshaw driver, ended his life at his residence in A Krishnappa Nagar, Bellandur. His wife Dakshayini and their children were out shopping when the tragedy occurred. Upon returning home, Dakshayini discovered her husband hanging and, with the help of neighbors, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Also Read - Bengaluru man arrested for severing udders of three cows in Chamarajpet

In a similar incident last month, A 26-year-old man from Chennai reportedly died by suicide after being reprimanded by his mother and brother for using money meant for his mother’s cancer treatment to play an online rummy game.The deceased, a resident of Chennai, worked irregularly in the food industry. He had been living with his mother and brother since the passing of his father eight years ago.

According to reports, the man developed an addiction to online gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic. His addiction led him to steal 30,000, which his mother, a cancer patient, had carefully saved for her medical treatment, and he lost the entire amount playing online rummy.Family members confronted him over his actions, following which he allegedly took his own life. This tragic incident highlights the growing concern over online gaming addiction and its devastating consequences on families.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

