Bengaluru man arrested for severing udders of three cows in Chamarajpet

The Cottonpet police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested a man in connection with severing the udders of three cows, police said.

The accused, Syed Nasru, had cut the udders of the cows in Vinayakanagar of Chamarajpet in the wee hours of Sunday, they said.

The accused has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

Nasru was said to be in an inebriated state when he committed the crime, the sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a strong view of the incident and directed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to crack the case.

Opposition outrage

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and members of different groups and organizations visited the hospital and strongly condemned the incident.

BJP leader and MLC Ravi Kumar said that the cows have lost a lot of blood and urged the government to take strict action.

"I urge the government to identify the miscreants and arrest them. I also request the government to provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the owner," he said.

The incident led to tension in the area. The cows belong to a local named Karna. Residents woke up to the distressing sounds of the cattle and found the injured animals lying in a pool of blood, sparking outrage in the locality.

The BJP announced that it will observe 'Black Sankranti' if the culprits are not held immediately.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, who visited the spot on Sunday, had called it a display of 'Jehadi mindset'.

Several other BJP leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan condemned the incident.

