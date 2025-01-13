Menu Explore
First-ever electric AC buses in Bengaluru begin trial runs, aims for cost-efficiency: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2025 09:53 AM IST

These electric buses in Bengaluru can travel up to 200 kilometers on a full charge, which takes around 60–70 minutes.

In a first, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced electric air-conditioned buses for trial in the city. These low-floor, eco-friendly buses are aimed at replacing the ageing Volvo fleet currently operating on airport and premium routes.

Currently, five buses have been received and are running on the Kadugodi-Majestic route.(x/@ThreadsNarrator)
Currently, five buses have been received and are running on the Kadugodi-Majestic route.(x/@ThreadsNarrator)

According to the Deccan Herald report, this marks the debut of AC electric buses in Bengaluru’s public transport network. Ohm Mobility Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, has committed to supplying 320 such buses under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC). To kickstart the initiative, BMTC has leased these buses using a state-government grant of 150 crore, the report added.

Currently, five buses have been received and are running on the Kadugodi-Majestic route. The trial phase, which began on January 10, will last 10–15 days.

These electric buses can travel up to 200 kilometers on a full charge, which takes around 60–70 minutes. Opportunity charging—brief charging sessions throughout the day—is being conducted at Kempegowda Bus Station, Majestic. These buses take approximately 45 minutes for opportunity charging. Eventually, the buses will be housed at Depot 18 in ITPL for overnight charging, while opportunity charging will shift to Kadugodi Bus Station.

As part of the 12-year contract, the manufacturer guarantees each bus will cover 225 kilometers daily for 350 days annually. Ohm Mobility is also responsible for setting up and maintaining charging infrastructure across depots and other designated locations.

Operational costs

The operational costs of these electric buses are expected to be significantly lower than their Volvo counterparts. BMTC will pay 65.8 per kilometer to the manufacturer and spend an additional 14–15 per kilometer on conductor wages. In contrast, Vayu Vajra (airport) buses cost 84 per kilometer but generate only 72.33 in revenue per kilometer. Similarly, Vajra buses operating on tech corridors cost over 90 per kilometer to run but earn only 50.81.

The BMTC currently operates 484 Volvo buses, including 352 Vajra and 132 Vayu Vajra vehicles. Depending on the outcome of the trial runs, BMTC will consider increasing the number of electric buses in its fleet. The manufacturer has assured swift delivery once all necessary approvals are obtained, Reddy said.

With this move, Bengaluru’s transport corporation is taking a decisive step toward a more sustainable and cost-effective future for urban commuting.

