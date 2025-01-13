Bengaluru likely to witness first rainfall of 2025 today, predicts IMD

Bengaluru is likely to experience its first rainfall of 2025 this weel, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). On January 13, light rain is expected at isolated locations in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, along with Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara, and Ramanagara districts. Residents may also encounter misty or foggy conditions during the early hours. The IMD’s forecast suggests a brief wet spell for Bengaluru, offering some respite from dry conditions..(PTI)

On January 14, light rain is anticipated in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts like Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, and Tumakuru. Shallow fog or mist may linger at isolated spots in Bengaluru and surrounding regions, including Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Ballari.

Elsewhere in Karnataka, dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and most of South Interior Karnataka on both days. Shallow fog or mist is expected in Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, and Belagavi districts.

Over the past two days, Bengaluru's minimum temperatures have been higher than usual, fluctuating between 16.3°C and 17.3°C. IMD data indicates that the average daily minimum temperature for January in Bengaluru is typically around 15.8°C. However, on Friday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.3°C. HAL Airport logged 16.3°C, while Kempegowda International Airport reported 17°C—about 2.6°C above the normal range, reported the publication.

The temperature in Bengaluru today, is 25.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.3 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56 per cent and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 6.45 am and will set at 6.10 pm.

