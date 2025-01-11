Bengaluru likely to see year's first rainfall on January 13 and 14, temperature to dip further: Report

After a prolonged spell of cold and dry weather, Bengaluru is poised to experience its first rainfall of the year on January 13 and 14, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light showers are expected in the city due to a cyclonic circulation forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Additionally, shallow to moderate mist may occur in isolated parts of Bengaluru. Light showers are expected in Bengaluru due to a cyclonic circulation forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal.(PTI)

N Puviarasan, Head of the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru told Deccan Herald that the city has been witnessing a rise in minimum temperatures, attributed to the easterly winds flowing in from the Bay of Bengal.

Despite the recent rise in minimum temperatures, Puviarasan mentioned that a drop in temperatures is expected after January 14. He further clarified that the increase in temperature does not directly influence the formation of moderate fog or early morning mist.

"Fog and temperature aren't directly related. Fog can still develop even if temperatures exceed 20°C. Fog and mist mainly depend on three factors: cooler surface temperatures, reduced wind speeds, and clear skies," Puviarasan is quoted as a saying.

Temperature likely to dip further

Over the past two days, Bengaluru's minimum temperatures have been higher than usual, fluctuating between 16.3°C and 17.3°C. IMD data indicates that the average daily minimum temperature for January in Bengaluru is typically around 15.8°C. However, on Friday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.3°C. HAL Airport logged 16.3°C, while Kempegowda International Airport reported 17°C—about 2.6°C above the normal range, reported the publication.

The IMD official also noted that fog and mist may subside due to the strengthening easterly winds, which are anticipated to bring rainfall over the two-day period.

Historically, Bengaluru recorded its lowest-ever minimum temperature at 7.8°C on January 13, 1884. In contrast, the highest January maximum temperature was 33.4°C, recorded on January 31, 2020.